Passport Health announces lower pricing for the Yellow Fever vaccine through September for travelers going to certain African and South American destinations.
ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NEW YORK -- Passport Health New York is pleased to announce that they are now offering discounted pricing for the Yellow Fever vaccine for travelers who may be planning a trip to certain parts of Africa or South America in the near future.
Because the vaccine offers lifetime immunity, now would be a great time to check if the Yellow Fever vaccine is required or recommended for your future trip destination and take advantage of Passport Health’s autumn discount.
Because the Yellow Fever vaccine is often subject to shortages without warning as well as price increases from the manufacturer, it may be wise to avoid the future rush and scheduling delays when travel bans are lifted and travel returns full tilt.
Passport Health’s office are safe, clean, and they maintain uncrowded waiting areas. Patients are seen by appointment only and you can schedule and get pricing by calling 516-626-2004 or 212-403-2823.
Passport Health is the largest and leading provider of travel medicine and immunization services in North America. With 250+ clinic locations, a commitment to first class medical care, and rigorously trained medical staff, Passport Health sets the immunization industry standard. Passport Health has leveraged its deep experience with travel medicine to service the vaccination, wellness, examination, and records management needs of Fortune 500 corporations, US government agencies, government contractors, universities, as well as small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals.
Unlike a primary care physician, Passport Health focuses on the needs of the international traveler. Our Travel Medicine Specialists, all of whom have received many hours of comprehensive in-house training before seeing their first patient, administer and recommend vaccines, medications, and specialty travel health supplies tailored to the traveler's destination. All medical services are provided in the context of a destination-specific health consultation that reviews safety tips, security information, how to mitigate the risk of insect-borne disease, food and water precautions, and even medical evacuation insurance. All of this information is summarized in a personalized, bound briefing booklet that the traveler can take overseas. In fact, most family doctors choose to send their patients to Passport Health for travel medicine services.
