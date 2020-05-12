Covid-19 Antibody Testing Now Offered in Roslyn Heights New York

Passport Health New York is pleased to announce that they are now offering the COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test at their Roslyn Heights location.

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NEW YORK, US, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passport Health New York is pleased to announce that they are now offering the COVID-19 IgG Antibody Test at their Roslyn Heights location.COVID-19 IgG antibody testing, also known as serology testing, checks for a type of antibody called immunoglobulin G (IgG). If you have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19, your body typically produces IgG antibodies as part of the immune response to the virus. It can take at least two weeks after exposure for your body to develop antibodies.This type of COVID-19 test is for individuals who think they may have had COVID-19 and do not currently have symptoms. This test does not tell you if you have an active infection. Please consult your healthcare provider if you have symptoms or suspect you currently have COVID-19.Testing is by appointment only and you can schedule by calling 516-626-2004. The test is covered by insurance and co-pays can be determined at the time of scheduling.Passport Health is the largest and leading provider of travel medicine and immunization services in North America. With 250+ clinic locations, a commitment to first class medical care, and rigorously trained medical staff, Passport Health sets the immunization industry standard. Passport Health has leveraged its deep experience with travel medicine to service the vaccination, wellness, examination, and records management needs of Fortune 500 corporations, US government agencies, government contractors, universities, as well as small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals.Passport Health NY516 626-2004



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.