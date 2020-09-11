Verathon’s GlideScope® awarded Video Laryngoscopes and Single-Use Endoscopes with Premier

BOTHELL, WA, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a global leader in airway management technology, announced two national awards with Premier, Inc., a healthcare improvement company representing over 4,000 hospitals and health systems. These three-year agreements, which begin November 1, 2020, cover Verathon’s complete line of GlideScope video laryngoscopes and BFlex single-use bronchoscopes.

In addition to the national awards, GlideScope has been selected as an awardee for both the Ascend and Surpass performance groups in the video laryngoscope category, to include both cart-based and handheld video laryngoscopes. This award enables performance group members to standardize their cart-based and hand-held video laryngoscope purchases and more efficiently address their airway management equipment needs.

“These purchasing agreements come at a time when the need for reliable airway management tools is greater than ever,” according to Tim Shauf, Verathon’s Vice President & General Manager of Respiratory and Surgical Solutions. “We’re proud to have been awarded these purchasing agreements, as it serves as a testament to the clinical value and ease-of-use that GlideScope offers healthcare professionals around the world.”

GlideScope devices also offer the peace of mind that comes from single-use technology, which minimizes cross-contamination and can help prevent the spread of infectious disease. The GlideScope BFlex bronchoscope is one example, featuring single-use convenience while delivering exceptional image quality and maneuverability for difficult airways and bronchoscopy procedures.

For more information about GlideScope products and the advantages they bring to airway management and bronchoscopy procedures, please visit www.verathon.com/glidescope.

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company’s GlideScope® video laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy airway management systems and its BladderScan® portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.verathon.com