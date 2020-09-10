Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) WB Travel Lane Closed Due to Flooding on Mill Creek

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised westbound travel lane of Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) is temporarily closed at the ramp to Interstate 83 southbound (Exit 18) near the City of York in Springettsbury Township, due to flooding that occurred on Mill Creek following a recent storm.

Flaggers are directing traffic through the impacted section of Route 124. All westbound Route 124 traffic is being shifted onto the left turn lane to the ramp to I-83 south where motorists can either proceed through the intersection on westbound Route 124 or turn left onto southbound I-83.

PennDOT is assessing the situation to determine the extent of damages and what repairs will be needed.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018