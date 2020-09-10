Learn the basics of shotgun shooting at Sept. 19 MDC program

EUNICE, Mo. – Learning the fundamentals of shooting a shotgun and how to keep it in good working order is important whether you’re a hunter or a recreational shooter.

People can learn more about the basics of owning and shooting a shotgun Sept. 19 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Beginner Shotgun Shooting.” This program will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Gist Ranch Conservation Area in Texas County. This program is designed for ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173673

Topics covered by this program will include shotgun safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, gun maintenance and safe storage. After the lecture portion of the program, participants will get a chance to test their shooting skills at the Gist Area’s unmanned shooting range. For this portion of the clinic, participants can use equipment provided by MDC staff or they can bring their own unloaded shotguns and ammunition.

MDC staff will provide eye and ear protection and clay bird targets. No open-toed shoes will be allowed. Participants under age 17 must be accompanied by an adult. To ensure the safety of all, participants will be required to social distance.

To get to the shooting range on the Gist Ranch Conservation Area, take Missouri Highway 17 east from Eunice, then turn south on Ranch Road and which leads to the shooting range at the Gist Ranch Area. For more information about this program, contact MDC Conservation Educator Travis Mills at Travis.Mills@mdc.mo.gov .

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.