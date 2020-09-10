Friday, Sept. 18 at noon Central Time signals the start of a nine-and-a-half-day deer hunting season for licensed youth hunters.

Residents who turn age 11, 12 or 13 in 2020 can hunt statewide for antlerless white-tailed deer.

Resident deer gun hunters who turn age 14 or 15 in 2020 can hunt statewide with a youth season license for any deer, except for antlered mule deer in units 3B1, 3B2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F where a special license is required.

After opening day, hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Orange clothing is required for youth hunters and mentors.

Each youth deer hunter must be under direct supervision of an adult. The adult is prohibited from carrying a firearm or bow while accompanying the youth hunter in the field during the youth season.

The youth deer season closes Sunday, Sept. 27.