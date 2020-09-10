The 2020 fall wild turkey lottery has been held and more than 600 licenses remain in seven units. Unsuccessful applicants will have a refund issued directly to their credit card.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Central Time on Sept. 16, all remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

The fall turkey season runs Oct. 10 - Jan. 3, 2021.

Licenses remain for the following units: Unit 4, portions of Billings and Golden Valley counties, 31 licenses; Unit 13, Dunn County, 308; Unit 19, Grant County, Sioux County and portions of Morton County, 42; Unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties, 185; Unit 31, Mountrail County, 24; Unit 45, Stark County, 59; and Unit 51, Burke County and portions of Renville, Bottineau and Ward counties.