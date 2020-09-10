The Becker Milk Company Limited: Three Month Financial Results and Regular Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the three months ended July 31, 2020.



HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the three months ended July 31, 2020 were $768,472 compared to $797,868 for the same period in 2019;

Net operating income for Q1 fiscal 2021 was $639,922 compared to $671,539 in fiscal 2020;

Net income for Q1 fiscal 2021 was $0.15 per share, compared to $0.13 per share in fiscal 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the three months ended July 31, 2020 was $639,922, a $31,617 decrease compared with the previous year as a result of decreased revenue for the quarter.

Three months ended July 31 2020 2019 Property revenue $737,933 $772,534 Finance income 30,539 25,334 Total revenues $768,472 $797,868 Property revenue $737,933 $772,534 Property operating expenses (98,011) (100,995) Net operating income $639,922 $671,539 Adjusted funds from operations $242,090 $285,212 Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $268,108 $233,447 Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income per share $0.15 $0.13

Components of the $34,661 increase in net income for the three months ended July 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended July 31, 2019 are:



Changes in net income - Three months ended July 31, 2020 compared to three months ended July 31, 2019 Decrease in current taxes $267,743 Increase in fair value adjustment 70,000 Decrease in loss on disposal 25,708 Decrease in strategic review expenses 6,472 Increase in finance income 5,205 Decrease in net operating income (31,617) Increase in administrative expenses (48,196) Decrease in recovery of deferred taxes (260,654) Increase in net income $34,661





ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the three months ended July 31, 2020 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $242,090 ($0.13 per share) compared to $285,212 ($0.16 per share) in 2019.

Three months ended July 31 2020 2019 Funds from operations $242,090 $291,684 Deduct: Expenses related to strategic review - (6,472) Adjusted funds from operations $242,090 $285,212 Adjusted funds from operations per share $0.13 $0.16

STRATEGIC REVIEW



The Board of Directors continually evaluates strategic directions for the Company and has engaged in discussions with potential acquirors. None of those discussions are active at this time. The Board has followed a programme of divesting less desirable sites, which has resulted in the sale of 21 investment properties over the past 6 years. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company have declared the regular semi-annual dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of 40 cents per share. This dividend of 40 cents will be paid to those shareholders of record as of September 21, 2020 and payable on September 30, 2020.

The dividends for Canadian tax purposes will be considered as an eligible dividend.

The Company’s interim financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2020, along with the Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms “Net Operating Income”, and “Funds From Operations” are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President

Tel: 416-698-2591