Fishing regulations relaxed at Pioneer Park Pond

Clarinda - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has relaxed the fishing regulations at Pioneer Park Pond in Page County to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish before the pond is renovated this fall.

Pioneer Park Pond has suffered from numerous summer fish kills due to its shallow depth and significant algal blooms. The quality of the sportfish community has declined due to abundant populations of common carp and black bullhead.

Page County Conservation Board will begin to drain the pond at the end of September for the renovation project. Planned improvements include targeted dredging, construction of a forebay area to reduce sedimentation in the pond, fishing jetty construction, elimination of injurious fish including common carp and black bullhead, and fish habitat improvements.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Pioneer Park Pond. Any number of fishing poles or jug fishing is allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules. Trot lines will be allowed (name and address must be attached), however lines may not be set across the entire water body.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Pioneer Park Pond will be in effect through Oct. 15. Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill.

Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices or any stupefying substances are not allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

The DNR will restock the pond after the project is complete and the pond has refilled.