Traffic Change Coming for McKean County Bridge Job

A bridge replacement job near Bradford will see a traffic change on Tuesday, September 15, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The bridge spans Toad Hollow Creek on South Avenue (Route 4007) at the Owens Way intersection just outside of Bradford. Crews began working to build a temporary roadway near the bridge earlier this month.

Replacing the structure will remove it from the list of McKean County bridges in poor condition. The existing bridge is 19-feet long, was built in 1920 and is traveled by almost 1,300 vehicles daily.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

As early as Tuesday, the bridge will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to the temporary roadway and a short, local detour. This traffic pattern will remain in effect for the duration of the project.

Overall work will include removal of the existing bridge, installation of the new precast concrete box culvert, a small amount of approach paving and drainage, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Bob Cummins Construction of Bradford is the contractor on this $540,450 job. PennDOT anticipates reopening the bridge to traffic late this year. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

