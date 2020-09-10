Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 19 Washington Road Gas Line Replacement Continues Friday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work on Route 19 (Washington Road) in the Municipality of Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will continue Friday, September 11 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Route 19 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late October.  Additionally, weekend work will occur. Gas line installation work occur on Route 19 between Orr Road and Highland Road. Northbound traffic will be shifted into the southbound lanes to accommodate the work.  At least one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained.

Crews from Infrasource, LLC will conduct the gas line replacement work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

