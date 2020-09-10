Derry Meeting Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Londonderry Township, Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Derry Meeting Road will be closed and detoured between Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) and White Horse Road in Londonderry Township, Chester County on Monday, September 14, and Tuesday, September 15, from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM for pipe replacement by Chester County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Derry Meeting Road motorists will be directed to use Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike), Route 926 (Street Road) and White Horse Road.

Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

