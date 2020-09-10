Thierry Rayer met Ali Al Ahmed United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the French Republic and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

Thierry Rayer met at UNESCO Headquarters His Excellency Mr Ali Abdulla Mohamed Saeed Al Ahmed United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the French Republic and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO The World League for the Right to Happiness

PARIS, FRANCE, FRANCE, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thierry Rayer met at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris His Excellency Mr Ali Abdulla Mohamed Saeed Al Ahmed United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the French Republic and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, to discuss the Right to Happiness issues.

His Excellency Ali Abdulla Mohamed Saeed Al Ahmed will receive by Murielle Van Boxem Lady of Drax-Hilton on September 21 at UNESCO Headquarters the dove with the golden clover for the World League for the Right to Happiness for the United Arab Emirates, sponsored by His Excellency Thierry Rayer, Ambassador of the World League for the Right to Happiness and President of Le Cercle d’Etudes Scientifiques Rayer.

Some might believe that the economic boom of a country like the United Arab Emirates, the eighth largest oil producer in the world, with a GDP per capita of 42,384 dollars, could place the happiness of its people in the shadow of trading this natural wealth. But for Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, it is necessary to go further.

According to the “World Happiness Report”, the United Arab Emirates ranked 21st in the world in 2019, ahead of countries such as France (23rd), Spain (30th) and Italy (36th). In Asia, the United Arab Emirates has been consistently in 2nd place for the past three years, well ahead of other countries such as Taiwan and Singapore. And this is the important point to remember: behind these initiatives, the stability of this happiness index bears witnesses to the effectiveness of a policy that resists global crises.

Ohoud Al Roumi: first woman Minister of Happiness in the world

That is why, in 2016, he appointed Ohoud Al Roumi as Minister of Happiness. The person entrusted with this responsibility will have the task of overseeing programs relating to policies that will create favorable conditions for the emergence of a happier society. More than just wishful thinking, this initiative will involve the implementation of projects, action plans and programs whose effectiveness will be measured by means of specific indicators.

Concrete initiatives to stimulate individual and collective happiness

A national program of happiness and positivity has been chartered to enable the entire government to make decisions within the framework of state-wide benevolence. This implies that each government structure will have to put in place concrete actions such as the appointment of directors general in charge of these matters, federal councils, happiness supervision offices or even devoting time to debate the framework.

A policy that demonstrates its effects

Happiness for better results

This is, in short, the conclusion from which the results of such a policy can be observed. Indeed, many experts agree that “happy people work twice as well as others” (Corrie Block). This observation also applies to the loyalty and fidelity of a company’s workers, since this would increase by 88%.

Other initiatives are being developed

If there were still doubts about the effectiveness of this initiative, what about this project in the city of Dubai. It is within the government authorities themselves that a tool for measuring happiness has been installed. Using a camera and Artificial Intelligence, it observes the movements of different facial muscles to determine the degree of the person’s happiness. While 89% of workers are currently happy in the office, the goal is to have 95% of them happy by 2021. Only a few more months to wait then

We let you watch the video of His Excellency Mr Ali Abdulla Mohamed Saeed Al Ahmed United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the French Republic and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

