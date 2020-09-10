Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eastbound M-59 closing in Pontiac for approximately three weeks for utility work

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

CITY: Pontiac

ROADWAY: M-59 (Huron Street)

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 9 a.m.

REOPEN DATE: Mid-October 2020

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday, eastbound M-59 will be closed from Saginaw Street to Perry Street for utility work for approximately three weeks. The closure is required for excavation work, concrete curing around drainage structures, and utility access and repairs. Westbound M-59 and local roads will remain open during the closure.

Project map  

DETOUR: Eastbound M-59 traffic will be detoured via southbound Woodward Avenue, then northbound Woodward Avenue to eastbound M-59. 

SAFETY BENEFIT: Maintaining and repairing catch basins will promote proper drainage of the roadway. Proper drainage promotes safety for drivers by clearing the roadway of excess standing water.

Eastbound M-59 closing in Pontiac for approximately three weeks for utility work

