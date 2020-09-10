Eastbound M-59 closing in Pontiac for approximately three weeks for utility work

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

CITY: Pontiac

ROADWAY: M-59 (Huron Street)

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 9 a.m.

REOPEN DATE: Mid-October 2020

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday, eastbound M-59 will be closed from Saginaw Street to Perry Street for utility work for approximately three weeks. The closure is required for excavation work, concrete curing around drainage structures, and utility access and repairs. Westbound M-59 and local roads will remain open during the closure.

Project map

DETOUR: Eastbound M-59 traffic will be detoured via southbound Woodward Avenue, then northbound Woodward Avenue to eastbound M-59.

SAFETY BENEFIT: Maintaining and repairing catch basins will promote proper drainage of the roadway. Proper drainage promotes safety for drivers by clearing the roadway of excess standing water.