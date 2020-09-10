Learn how trout are raised at Sept. 17 MDC virtual hatchery tour

BRANSON, Mo. – Trout are a popular fish to catch in Missouri, but they’re not native to the Show-Me State. Many of the rainbow and brown trout found in Missouri streams and at trout parks began their lives in a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) cold-water hatchery.

People can learn more about the unique process of raising trout at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “The Hatchery in Pictures.” This online program will be 11 a.m.-noon on Sept. 17 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery Conservation Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174307

Using pictures of various stages of the trout-rearing process, MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will take participants on a virtual tour that begins with egg collection from female trout and ends with stocking a fish into a lake or stream. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.