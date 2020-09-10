Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,992 in the last 365 days.

Learn how trout are raised at Sept. 17 MDC virtual hatchery tour

BRANSON, Mo. – Trout are a popular fish to catch in Missouri, but they’re not native to the Show-Me State. Many of the rainbow and brown trout found in Missouri streams and at trout parks began their lives in a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) cold-water hatchery.

People can learn more about the unique process of raising trout at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “The Hatchery in Pictures.” This online program will be 11 a.m.-noon on Sept. 17 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery Conservation Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174307

Using pictures of various stages of the trout-rearing process, MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will take participants on a virtual tour that begins with egg collection from female trout and ends with stocking a fish into a lake or stream. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

Learn how trout are raised at Sept. 17 MDC virtual hatchery tour

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.