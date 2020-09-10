Middlesex Barracks/DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303866
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020/0830 hours
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: Middlesex
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 9 Off ramp
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Anand Dhawan
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: SC60
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/10/2020, at approximately 0830 hours, Troopers with the
Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a report of a crash on the
Interstate 89 south exit 9 ramp. Shortly before this crash, the dispatch
center received several reports of an erratic operator in a vehicle matching the
crashed vehicles description. Upon arrival, Dhawan was uninjured. Dhawan had been
wearing his seatbelt and airbags were deployed. Upon investigation, the operator
(Dhawan) was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. After processing,
Dhawan was released upon a citation to appear in Washington County court on
10/1/2020 to answer for the charge of DUI-Drugs.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Failure to Maintain Lane; accident resulting
T23 VSA 1038
LODGED: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/2020 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov