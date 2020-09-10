Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,992 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A303866                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020/0830 hours

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: Middlesex

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 9 Off ramp

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Anand Dhawan

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, CT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: SC60

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/10/2020, at approximately 0830 hours, Troopers with the

Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a report of a crash on the

Interstate 89 south exit 9 ramp. Shortly before this crash, the dispatch

center received several reports of an erratic operator in a vehicle matching the

crashed vehicles description. Upon arrival, Dhawan was uninjured. Dhawan had been

wearing his seatbelt and airbags were deployed. Upon investigation, the operator

(Dhawan) was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. After processing,

Dhawan was released upon a citation to appear in Washington County court on

10/1/2020 to answer for the charge of DUI-Drugs.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Failure to Maintain Lane; accident resulting

T23 VSA 1038

LODGED: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/2020 at 0830 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.