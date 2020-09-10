Middlesex Barracks/DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020/0830 hours

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: Middlesex

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 9 Off ramp

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Anand Dhawan

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: SC60

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/10/2020, at approximately 0830 hours, Troopers with the

Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a report of a crash on the

Interstate 89 south exit 9 ramp. Shortly before this crash, the dispatch

center received several reports of an erratic operator in a vehicle matching the

crashed vehicles description. Upon arrival, Dhawan was uninjured. Dhawan had been

wearing his seatbelt and airbags were deployed. Upon investigation, the operator

(Dhawan) was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. After processing,

Dhawan was released upon a citation to appear in Washington County court on

10/1/2020 to answer for the charge of DUI-Drugs.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Failure to Maintain Lane; accident resulting

T23 VSA 1038

LODGED: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/2020 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov