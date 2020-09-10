AARDY Insurance Marketplace Launches Medicare Comparison
AARDY is the nation's fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace. This is combined with world-class customer service."MIAMI, FL, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AARDY Insurance Marketplace Launches Medicare Comparison
— Jonathan Breeze
The AARDY Travel Insurance team is the highest rated of any travel insurer within the TrustPilot system.
Building on this legacy, AARDY has launched its Medicare comparison system.
AARDY CEO Jonathan Breeze commented: ‘Of all insurance types, we believe that Medicare is one of the most complex, least understood. Our first objective was to comprehensively break down the different options that a Medicare customer has. We have identified the strengths and weaknesses of Traditional Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage, for example.'
Relevant topics such as Silver Sneakers and Shingles Vaccine are addressed.
Thereafter, we provide access to a CMS-approved Medicare comparison system, so that plans and coverage can be compared, simply.
Arguably, more importantly, we introduce the option to talk with a Medicare Agent – a specialist who will take the time to understand and recommend the most appropriate Medicare policy for each of our customers. We believe that technology can be used to provide guidance and support. However, this technology must be supported by world-class customer service.’
Each year, between October 15 and December 7, Medicare provides an opportunity to sign up or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). Other names are Medicare Fall Open Enrollment and the Annual Election Period.
AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners. Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.
