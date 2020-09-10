FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-144)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

Corrections staff & police arrest missing inmate

September 10, 2020 (Omaha, Neb.) – Staff members, working in concert with officers from the Omaha Police Department, arrested an inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O).

Authorities were notified last night when Travis Running Bear #64654 did not return from his job in the community. After stopping at several locations, including a couple of stores, he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing at South 36th and Hascall Street. When CCC-O staff members arrived at that location, they saw Running Bear get into a vehicle with two other women.

The staff members followed and relayed information back to the facility. An Omaha police officer, who was at CCC-O at the time, conveyed the location information to police dispatch. Running Bear was arrested after being dropped off at a hotel near South 60th and L Street. He was returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) and transported to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) in Lincoln.

Running Bear started serving his sentence on September 5, 2006. He is serving six years and 20 months to 28 years on charges out of Sheridan County that include burglary and failure to appear. He has a tentative release date of December 24, 2023.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###