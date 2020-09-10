FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-143)

NDCS updates positive COVID cases at NSP & DEC

September 10, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Additional inmates are positive for COVID-19 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) following testing at both of those facilities. This was the second testing opportunity provided to inmates at NSP in the past two weeks. Of 453 tests administered this week, 82 have returned positive so far. A handful of tests are still outstanding.

“Testing included those who tested previously at NSP as well as those who volunteered to be tested for the first time,” said Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

Testing was initiated at the penitentiary on August 28 when an inmate in a minimum security housing unit became positive. Following the diagnosis of additional cases, the entire facility was placed on quarantine.

“We have expanded the space utilized for medical isolation in order to best manage current and emerging positive cases,” said Dir. Frakes. “By doing that, we hope to return the higher security housing units to normal operations in the next day or so, thereby ending the facility-wide quarantine.”

At DEC, 15 inmates have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 since testing was conducted at the facility last week.

“Managing those who are healthy, COVID-positive and individuals who may have symptoms involves a lot of moving parts. It is certainly not the most convenient situation for those living in NSP or DEC. But, inmates living in both facilities have been very cooperative as we have taken necessary steps to reduce spread of the virus.”

Dir. Frakes added that because testing is an ongoing process, it is likely that additional cases of coronavirus will emerge.

“As in the community, this is a very fluid situation and we need to stay nimble to ever-changing circumstances. Until we know where we stand with this illness, we will continue to keep visitation closed as a means to reduce further transmission of COVID-19.”

