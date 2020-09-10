Auditor General DePasquale Releases Medicaid Service Provider Audit of St. Luke’s Hospital in Allentown September 10 2020

Auditor General DePasquale Releases Medicaid Service Provider Audit of St. Luke’s Hospital in Allentown

HARRISBURG (Sept. 10, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today released his audit of St. Luke’s Hospital in Allentown, one of several audits of Medicaid service providers that he has completed this year.

“My audits are designed to ensure that Medicaid patients receive the services for which the state is billed by direct care providers,” DePasquale said. “Taxpayers have a right to know that their money is being used effectively and efficiently.”

The audit report noted that during the audit period, services provided through St. Luke’s Extended Acute Care Unit and billed to the Department of Human Services were appropriately rendered. As such, the audit contains no recommendations or findings.

Special financial-related performance audits such as this one were authorized under Act 42 of 2018, which was spearheaded by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Browne and received bipartisan support in the General Assembly.

The vendors being audited provide a variety of medical and human services, including long-term care and mental health services.

DePasquale announced the results of the first five completed audits in June.

