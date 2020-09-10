Lane Closures Next Week on Interstate 80 at the Route 15 Interchanges in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 in both directions are advised short-term alternating single lane closures will continue next week in White Deer Township, Union County.

The contractor, Suit-Kote, Corporation, will be microsurfacing the ramps at Exit 210, the Route 15 interchanges with Interstate 80. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while the work is being performed.

Work will take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting and will be performed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###