MAW Construction Reveals Small Bathroom Remodeling Ideas

Need ideas for your small bathroom remodel? MAW Construction, INC. - a Bucks County Home Contracting Company gave us an expert's advice for this problem!

NEWTOWN, PA, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bathrooms are often an under-appreciated part of the home. Despite its importance, many don’t realize the potential their bathrooms posses, especially if the bathroom is small. When you have a small bathroom, it can feel like there is nothing you can do to with it. Finding small bathroom remodeling ideas may seem futile. MAW Construction, Inc. has the solutions for you now live on their new website! From their research and their expertise, they have compiled several small bathroom remodeling ideas into one handy page! If you have a problem with finding space, planning storage, color, lighting, or designing – they have the solutions for you!

SPACE SAVING IDEAS

The biggest complaint people have with a small bathroom is well, the limited amount of space! Fortunately, there are many things that can be done to take some space back during a small bathroom remodel! Here are some ideas about how you can reclaim some room and make your small bathroom significantly more spacious.

Curve Those Edges - Adding curved elements such as a vanity, shower or sink can help you reclaim some of your space. It may not seem like much but any additional space works to your advantage. Also, just think of how you’ll be less likely to bang into corners if make them round instead! The rounded edges also create a softer look in general which can add to a nice, calming bathroom retreat.

Going Up! - Rather than thinking long & horizontal – start thinking tall & vertical! Use your wall space rather than your floor space to add mirrors, shelves, art, towel bars, and other important elements. This will help you add everything you need without taking up much-needed walking space. Floating sinks or shelves are another great way to add more space into your small bathroom. Even corners can have a cute rounded corner shelf added to hold small toiletries or decor.

Where's the Mirror? - Windows are great because very few lights can match that of natural lighting. While we wouldn’t normally recommend blocking a window, there are ways to do it cleverly with a mirror that lets you have everything! If there is little room between windows you can try mini floating shelves and an accordion mirror to make a unique vanity.

Minimize - You can always make room by minimizing what you can – such as appliances, decor, and storage containers. Compact versions of sinks, toilets, and baths can save you a lot of room while keeping the bathroom functional. If you want to save even more room and aren’t one to use a bathtub often, then a European-style shower might be perfect for your remodel. This style of shower tends to be just a curtain, or glass door, the showerhead, and the drain on the floor. When a problem of lack of space occurs its time to think that can serve two functions? What is absolutely needed and just how big does it really need to be?

Slide on in! - Doors on hinges, while the traditional door for the bathroom, takes up significant room to use. If your small bathroom needs more room, consider replacing your hinged door with a sliding door! It's easy to install and opens up creative options such as using the door as the mirror too! More advanced sliding doors can completely disappear and thus take up no room at all in the bathroom. This style, inspired by barn-doors, has become increasingly popular for homeowners everywhere.

CLEVER STORAGE

Storage space is vital to having a clutter-free home! Bathrooms especially need room to hold toiletries, cosmetics, hygiene, and cleaning gear, just to name a few. The question becomes how much of these things do you want to be freely seen or not.

Hide & Seek! - Sometimes you just don’t want all your toiletries visible for all to see, but finding places to store them while still being organized in a small bathroom can be hard. This is the time to get creative! Here are some clever ideas you can use in your newly remodeled bathroom to hide your storage space. If you have a floating sink, you can add a curtain to hide what you are storing underneath! You can use baskets or bowls to organize, hold, and hide items on your countertops or shelves. Use your mirror to hide smaller things with a recessed medicine cabinet or by having secrete shelves behind a mounted mirror! You can have secrete drawers in various places such as cabinets under the bathtub, tip-out tray under the sink, toe-kick drawers at the vanity, and more!

Show It Off! If you like to have all your needs easy to find or have beautiful towels you don’t mind showing off then there are plenty of storage options that keep your bathroom organized while still keeping things visible. Some clever and creative ideas include… Hooks, towel bars, and even a small ladder can be used to display and hold your towels. Floating shelves and built-in niches are simple yet elegant ways to get organized or decorate. You can add a shelf over the bathroom door for even more storage space! Instead of a clunky shower caddy, consider installing a rod where you can hang your shower needs in an easily accessible way! Magnetic organizers or spinning storage trays mean you can fit more in what room you have in a convenient (and admittedly fun) way. A small rolling bar cart can be another way to have all you need at your fingertips but also be able to stow it away.

In conclusion, all, because you have a small bathroom, doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot that can be done to improve it! With these tips, you can make the most of your smaller bathroom and make it not only function perfect but also look amazing! While it may be small, it can still your perfect spa and retreat. If you want to see more small bathroom remodeling ideas be sure to check out their article that has many more ideas and even pictures to inspire you! Anyone in the greater Bucks County, PA area is free to call MAW Construction, Inc. for a free consultation for their next bathroom remodeling project!