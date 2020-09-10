- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (August 30-September 5)

SALT LAKE CITY (September 10, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,536 for the week of August 30 to September 5, 2020 with a total of $17,462,988 of benefits paid. There were 54,661 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - August 30-September 5 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 08/30 to 09/05 2,612 765 1,159 Week Prior (08/23 to 08/29) 2,603 .3% 747 2.4% 1,241 -6.6% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - August 30-September 5 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 08/30 to 09/05 40,782 5,430 8,449 Week Prior (08/23 to 08/29) 46,720 -12.711% 6,062 -10.4% 9,154 -7.711% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to September 5, 2020 Current Week (08/30 - 09/05) Previous Week (08/23 - 08/29) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,563 4,591 1,131 233,079 45,482 16,658 Continued Claims 54,661 61,936 8,856 $481,248,953 $53,836,314 $28,870,369 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $844,133,167 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired September 5, 2020) Payments Began 09/09/20

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of August 29, 2020 was 13,290. A total of 7,190 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The Department of Workforce Services is proud to announce that we have successfully began to distribute the $300 weekly Lost Wage Assistance payments for the weeks ending August 1, 8, and 15th to those that are eligible, providing much needed economic relief,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The payment is fully integrated into the benefit system, as a result no application or request is needed, anyone that received an unemployment benefit during the applicable weeks will automatically be considered for this additional assistance.”

Lost Wages Assistance is only available to each state for a total of six weeks. The six week period runs from July 26, 2020 through September 5, 2020. The limit of six weeks is a result of high state participation and capped funding availability to the program. Individuals are eligible if their weekly unemployment benefit amount was at least $100, they were eligible for one of the standard unemployment programs during the applicable time period and they were unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefits will be automatically calculated and distributed during the month of September based on unemployment claims already received; individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit.

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

