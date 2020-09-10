Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,991 in the last 365 days.

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (August 30-September 5)

SALT LAKE CITY (September 10, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,536 for the week of August 30 to September 5, 2020 with a total of $17,462,988 of benefits paid. There were 54,661 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - August 30-September 5

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

08/30 to 09/05

2,612

765

1,159

Week Prior

(08/23 to 08/29)

2,603

.3%

747

2.4%

1,241

-6.6%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - August 30-September 5

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

08/30 to 09/05

40,782

5,430

8,449

Week Prior

(08/23 to 08/29)

46,720

-12.711%

6,062

-10.4%

9,154

-7.711%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to September 5, 2020

Current Week 

(08/30 - 09/05)

Previous Week 

(08/23 - 08/29)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,563

4,591

1,131

233,079

45,482

16,658

Continued Claims

54,661

61,936

8,856

$481,248,953

$53,836,314

$28,870,369

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$844,133,167

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired September 5, 2020)

Payments Began 09/09/20

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of August 29, 2020 was 13,290. A total of 7,190 met the same criteria during the previous week. 

“The Department of Workforce Services is proud to announce that we have successfully began to distribute the $300 weekly Lost Wage Assistance payments for the weeks ending August 1, 8, and 15th to those that are eligible, providing much needed economic relief,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.  “The payment is fully integrated into the benefit system, as a result no application or request is needed, anyone that received an unemployment benefit during the applicable weeks will automatically be considered for this additional assistance.”   

Lost Wages Assistance is only available to each state for a total of six weeks.  The six week period runs from July 26, 2020 through September 5, 2020. The limit of six weeks is a result of high state participation and capped funding availability to the program.   Individuals are eligible if their weekly unemployment benefit amount was at least $100, they were eligible for one of the standard unemployment programs during the applicable time period and they were unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefits will be automatically calculated and distributed during the month of September based on unemployment claims already received; individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit. 

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (August 30-September 5)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.