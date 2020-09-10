Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,991 in the last 365 days.

IDNR Launches New 'Hunt Illinois' Website

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced the launch of the new Hunt Illinois website – an online resource for Illinois residents and visitors to the state interested in hunting in the Land of Lincoln.

The website includes information on Illinois hunting seasons, places to hunt, licenses and permits needed, hunting and trapping regulations, hunter harvest reporting, hunter safety, wildlife management, and conservation programs.

“The new Hunt Illinois website is an easy-to-use one-stop resource for hunters to find just about everything they need to know about planning a hunt, no matter the species, no matter the season,” said IDNR Hunter Heritage Program Manager Jared Duquette.

The new website was developed by the IDNR in cooperation with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, with funding support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program.

The Hunt Illinois website can be accessed through most desktop and laptop computer web browsers, or by using most mobile devices, at https://huntillinois.org/.

You just read:

IDNR Launches New 'Hunt Illinois' Website

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.