PennDOT Implements Operational Changes in Response to COVID-19

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing the following operational changes in response to Governor Wolf's mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19.

All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Delaware County will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Friday, March 13.

The following locations will be closed and reopen no sooner than Saturday, March 28, 2020:

Granite Run Driver/Photo License Center, Granite Run Mall, 1097 W. Baltimore Ave., Media;

Clifton Heights Photo License Center, AAA Mid-Atlantic, 5233 W. Baltimore Ave, Clifton Heights; and

Upper Chichester Photo License Center, Stony Pond Plaza, 481 Conchester Highway (Route 322), Aston.

These closures are in addition to those announced in Montgomery County on March 12.

Additionally, expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections will be extended for residents of Delaware County:

Driver licenses and photo ID cards for Montgomery and Delaware County residents that have an expiration date for driver licenses and identification cards scheduled to expire on or before March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire between March 14 and March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

These extensions are in addition to those announced in Montgomery County on March 13.

Additionally, out of an abundance of caution and to help control the number of customers in its facilities, PennDOT is suspending the issuance of REAL ID driver licenses and photo ID cards at all PennDOT Driver License Centers in the following counties until no sooner than March 28:

Montgomery County;

Philadelphia County;

Chester County;

Delaware County;

Berks County;

Bucks County;

Lancaster County; and

Lehigh County.

With the exception of Montgomery and Delaware counties, customers will be able to obtain all other services at these locations.

All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers in Montgomery and Delaware Counties will be closed to the public effective midnight Monday, March 16.

The Engineering District 6 office in King of Prussia is closed, as well as the Montgomery and Delaware County Maintenance Offices.

Public transportation and rail services have also been adjusted. Please check with SEPTA's website and Amtrak's website for up-do-date information.

As a reminder, customers may complete various transactions and access multiple resources via the Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.

