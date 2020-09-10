PennDOT Implements Additional Operational Changes in Response to COVID-19

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing the following operational changes in response to Governor Wolf's mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19.

All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Bucks and Chester counties will be closed for two weeks effective close of business on Saturday, March 14:

Bensalem Driver/Photo License Center, 4201 Neshaminy Blvd., Bensalem;

Dublin Driver/Photo License Center, Dublin Village Plaza, 161 N. Main St., Dublin;

Langhorne Photo License Center, AAA Mid-Atlantic, 516 N. Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne;

Malvern Driver/Photo License Center, Lincoln Court Shopping Center, 225 Lancaster Ave., Malvern; and

Oxford Photo License Center, Wiggins Auto Tags, 310 Limestone Road, Oxford.

These closures are in addition to those announced in Montgomery and Delaware counties.

Additionally, expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended for residents of Bucks and Chester counties:

Driver licenses and photo ID cards for Bucks and Chester County residents that have an expiration date for driver licenses and identification cards scheduled to expire on or before March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections for residents of Bucks and Chester counties scheduled to expire from March 15 to March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

These extensions are in addition to those announced in Montgomery and Delaware counties.

Additionally, out of an abundance of caution and to help control the number of customers in its facilities, PennDOT is suspending the issuance of REAL ID driver licenses and photo ID cards at all PennDOT Driver License Centers in the following counties until no sooner than March 28:

Montgomery County;

Philadelphia County;

Chester County;

Delaware County;

Berks County;

Bucks County;

Lancaster County; and

Lehigh County.

With the exception of Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties, customers will be able to obtain all other services at these locations.

All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers in Bucks and Chester counties will be closed to the public effective 12:01 AM Sunday, March 15. These rest area and welcome center closures are in addition to those previously announced in Montgomery and Chester counties.

The Engineering District 6 office in King of Prussia is closed, as well as the Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester County Maintenance Offices. Additionally, construction projects have been suspended in these counties until further notice.

Public transportation and rail services have also been adjusted. Please check with SEPTA's website and Amtrak's website for up-do-date information.

As a reminder, customers may complete various transactions and access multiple resources via the Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PhttpennDOT.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diego Sandino, 717-787-0485 ; Alexis Campbell, 717-783-8800

