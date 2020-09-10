Limited Services Available May 8 at Three PennDOT Driver License Centers in Yellow Phase Counties

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that beginning May 8, 2020, the first three Driver License Centers in yellow phase counties will reopen, adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"PennDOT’s driver and photo license centers are some of Pennsylvania government’s highest public touchpoints, and it was critical that these locations close in accordance with Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order, for the safety of our staff and customers," said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "We are pleased to begin reopening these locations, with safety protocols in place."

Beginning Friday, May 8, the following driver license centers will reopen with limited services:

Erie Driver and Photo License Center, 7200 Peach Street, Suite 480, Erie;

Selinsgrove Driver and Photo License Center, 1015 Route 522, Selinsgrove; and

Williamsport Driver and Photo License Center, 1782 East Third Street, Williamsport.

Hours of operation at all these Driver License Centers will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.

Additional Driver License and Photo License Centers will reopen in yellow phase counties in the next few days. As the centers open, they will offer limited services. Customers will be able to obtain the following services as they plan their visit to one of these centers:

Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions, including renewals, replacements, Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs), date of proof transactions, Hazardous Material Recertifications, and related transactions;

Initial issuance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, ID card issuance, and related transactions;

Photo license services;

Driver license restoration services that cannot be completed online or via mail;

Medical-related testing; and

Non-U.S. citizen transaction processing.

Customers seeking renewal of their non-commercial license or ID should renew online or by mail to avoid an unnecessary visit to the Driver License Center.

In an effort to support social distancing and reduce initial volume and demand at driver license centers, the following customer services will not be initially available:

Non-commercial road testing;

REAL ID applications and transactions, however, pre-verified customers can apply for REAL ID online; and

Transactions or services that can be completed online at www.dmv.pa.gov.

In all reopened driver license centers, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:

Customers will be prescreened and asked brief questions regarding any potential symptoms of COVID-19;

Customers will be required to wear masks while in the facility, but must remove them for any photo services;

Seating will be reduced at all Driver License Centers to make social distancing easier to maintain six feet distances between each seat;

The number of customers will be limited to correspond with available counter stations and available seating in the customer waiting area only;

Admittance to the facility will be limited to only the customer requiring service, unless assistance is needed by an accompanying person;

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each counter to protect customers and employees;

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced to sanitize facilities on an ongoing basis; and

Markings on floors have been added to assist with social distancing along with signage to communicate special instructions to customers.

As PennDOT reopens Driver License and Photo License Centers, services will be in high demand, and customers should expect longer than normal waits. PennDOT staff will work with each customer when they arrive to plan their visit, with additional staff serving as greeters to screen documents and provide information for a smooth and safe transaction as possible. PennDOT apologizes for this inconvenience and appreciates customers’ understanding during this transition.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will continue to reopen other locations as soon as safely possible. We will continue to communicate any reopening and changes with the public.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diego Sandino, 717-645-8296 or dsandino@pa.gov

EDITOR’S NOTE: Media are encouraged to honor the following guidelines to protect PennDOT’s Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers customers and employees.

Please refrain from entering a driver license center or photo center to photograph, record or interview PennDOT staff or customers. Please use the media contact information above if you should have additional questions or requests.

Follow social distancing guidelines, remaining at least six feet away from any other individual.

Respect the wishes of PennDOT customers who do not want to be photographed, recorded, or approached outside our locations.

Direct all questions to the Media Contact or PennDOT Press Office, as Driver License Center staff will be focused on assisting customers.

