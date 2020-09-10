Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Landgraf Pledges Support for Law Enforcement

Landgraf Pledges Support for Law Enforcement

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks
09/10/2020

ODESSA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) joined Governor Greg Abbott in signing the “Texas Backs the Blue Pledge” to oppose efforts to defund Texas police departments. Governor Abbott is calling on all Texans to sign the pledge against defunding police departments.

“The men and women who risk everything to protect and serve deserve our respect and gratitude,” Landgraf said. “It is without hesitation that I pledge to oppose any attempt to defund law enforcement in Texas.”

“If adequate resources are not provided to enforce the rule of law in Texas, not only will people’s lives be in danger, but the government will have failed to fulfill one of its most basic responsibilities,” Landgraf said. “I’m thankful for Governor Abbott’s leadership on this important issue,” he added.

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.312

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0546

(512) 463-8067 Fax

(432) 332-0937

