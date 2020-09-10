Provalus Earns 2021 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

2021 Military Friendly® Employer

Provalus is a purpose-driven organization on a mission to revitalize rural communities with tech jobs. Within that mission; a 30% military veteran workforce.

BREWTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provalus, the domestic impact outsourcing brand of Optomi Professional Services, announced today that it has earned the designation of a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer. Provalus is a purpose-driven organization on a mission to revitalize rural communities by creating technology jobs. Within that mission sit several goals; one of which is to achieve a workforce consisting of 30% military veterans. The Provalus mission to hire veterans goes well beyond simply hiring great talent, it is building technology centers near military installations to ease the transition for both veterans and their families. This enables military veterans to remain in their communities, have access to the VA's and maintain the support system they have come to rely on. Provalus has three state-of-the-art facilities employing hundreds of Americans in jobs traditionally done overseas. Its commitment to helping veterans transition to civilian careers is significant to the Provalus mission of revitalizing rural America. Provalus delivers ITO, BPO and support services for corporations seeking to keep their outsourced technology services inside U.S. borders.

"It shouldn't surprise anyone that our U.S. veterans possess tremendous skills, work ethic and overall quality of character. They bring of a sense of urgency, a mindset of until the job is done and overall attention to detail (getting it right the first time is critical in their prior roles). All very valuable assets to have within a team. For Provalus specifically, their mentorship and leadership continue to have a profound impact on our business, as we continue to hire talent from all walks of life", commented Laura Chevalier, Chief Sales Officer, Provalus. "Without the coaching, support and mentorship from several veteran advocates, we would not have made so much progress in our veteran initiatives so quickly. We can't highlight them all, but to name a few: Thank you to the US Military's SkillBridge Program, Robin Johnson and Christian Price – from Solider for Life, Kristen Rheinlander & Bryan Burt - from USO Pathfinder Program and Willie Solsberry form the Airforce Transition Assistance Center."

Provalus will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

"Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations," said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly ® . "To them, hiring veterans isn't just the right thing to do. It's good for business."

Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly ® Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly ® Companies survey. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

We hire and develop the best and brightest undiscovered talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus offers ITO, BPO and Support services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none; with companies that believe in America's future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune 1000 companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need… straight from the heart of America. We are purposefully disruptive… PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.