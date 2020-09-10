Bryan Slovon Awarded Ethics Approved Status
GREENBELT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants® (IARFC) has recently awarded Bryan Slovon of Stuart Financial Group the “Ethics Approved Seal” for their adherence to the IARFC Code of Ethics.
This historical verification includes background checks from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), state licensing records and internet recognition searches. A clean record for the past 5 years satisfies the IARFC requirements for being “Ethics Approved.”
The IARFC Code of Ethics is the foundation of a relationship between a consumer and their financial consultant. It is founded on these 5 principles:
I will at all times put my client’s interest above my own
I will maintain proficiency in my work through continuing education
When fee-based services are involved, I will charge a fair and reasonable fee based on the amount of time and skill required
I will abide by both the spirit and the letter of the laws and regulations applicable to financial planning services
I will give my client the same service I would give to myself in the same circumstances
Bryan Slovon been serving clients in the DC Metro Area for over 30 years specializing in the areas of financial, tax, and estate planning. His mission is to provide a consistent, proactive, client experience. Always doing the right thing and deliver complete transparency and honesty by upholding his fiduciary responsibility.
“This is an effort towards increased transparency.” explained Chairman H. Stephen Bailey. “The public is more educated than ever and needs assurance of the background of their financial professional and their adherence to a Code of Ethics. We are proud of our members who maintain this high level of integrity year after year”.
The IARFC, founded in 1984, is a non-profit credentialing organization formed to foster public confidence in the financial planning profession. Their professional designations and credential, Registered Financial Associate (RFA®), Registered Financial Consultant (RFC®), and the Master Registered Financial Consultant (MRFC®) are awarded to those consultants who can meet the high standards of education, experience, and integrity that are required of all its members. More info on the Association can be found at www.iarfc.org.
Stuart Financial Group
6411 Ivy Lane, Suite 520
Greenbelt, MD 20770
1125 West Street, Suite 252
Annapolis, MD 21401
301-345-1635
stuartfg.com
bryan@stuartfg.com
Advisory services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. (JWCA) Stuart Financial Group and JWCA are unaffiliated entities. Our Annapolis location is for the convenience of client meetings only.
