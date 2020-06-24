As Maryland Reopens, Stuart Financial Group Advises Proper Safety Measures Regarding Health and Financial Concerns
GREENBELT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stuart Financial Group, a Maryland-based Wealth Management firm located in Greenbelt and Annapolis, Maryland, is providing local residents with safe options to seek the financial guidance they need amid the COVID-19 crisis. Virtual meetings, implemented through Zoom or a phone call, have been in place since the start of lockdown, and now Stuart Financial Group is offering socially distant in-person meetings as well, giving those looking for financial planning guidance the opportunity to choose how they wish to meet.
"During this time of uncertainty, retirement planning may not seem like a priority. But if you’re looking at your account statements, trying to figure out where you stand financially, we’ll be the first to say, please don’t do it alone! When so much feels outside our control these days, there’s no reason to put off talking to someone who can help you regain control. In fact, in the past few weeks, we've had many conversations with people who are trying to make sense of our world right now. Being mindful about their long-term finances is still essential, possibly even more so now”, remarks Bryan Slovon, Managing Partner and CEO of Stuart Financial Group. "Whether they are a client or not, my most important concern is benefitting those that need feedback on their financial planning. I want there to be as many options as possible to provide those services.”
Stuart Financial Group's social distancing protocols include:
• Wearing masks, as well as consistently washing hands
• Sanitizing every office space after each client visit
• No handshaking or direct client touching
• Practicing social distancing guidelines and conducting client meetings in rooms that allow six feet distance between advisor and client.
• Continuing to offer virtual and digital service meetings for clients who prefer this approach over in-person visits
Virtual and in-person meetings are not Stuart Financial Group's only approach when connecting with clients and the community. Engaging in virtual client events, providing updates via email, video, social media and periodic check in calls are common ways we stay connected. One of these projects included mailing ready to use postcards to numerous individuals. The goal was for the recipients to get in touch with their friends and family, "the good ole' fashioned way." Another project included an email, checking in on recipients, and asking if they knew any first responders or healthcare workers. Any names relayed to the team received a care package to show appreciation for everything they do daily.
"As a fiduciary, transparency and client service are the foundation of my company. Stuart Financial Group will continue to take considerable measures to connect with and serve individuals looking for financial guidance and advice," comments Bryan Slovon. For more information regarding Stuart Financial Group, click here to visit the firm's website or call 301-345-1635.
ABOUT BRYAN SLOVON/STUART FINANCIAL GROUP:
Bryan Slovon is the Managing Partner and CEO of Stuart Financial Group, an independent financial planning firm serving retirees and soon-to-be retirees in the DC Metro area. Bryan currently holds his securities Series 65 license, he is a Master Registered Financial Consultant® as well a Comprehensive Wealth Manager, with 30 years of experience. Bryan is a fiduciary and is legally bound to upholding the highest levels of fiduciary standards when providing investment advice to clients. He has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, Financial Planning, OnWallStreet, Investor’s Business Daily and other local and national media. For more information about Bryan Slovon or Stuart Financial Group, please visit https://stuartfg.com/ or call 301-345-1635.
Advisory services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. (JWCA). Stuart Financial Group and JWCA are unaffiliated entities. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against loss in periods of declining values. None of the information contained on this website shall constitute an offer to sell or solicit any offer to buy a security or any insurance product
