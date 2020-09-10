World Renowned Vastu Shahstra Consultant and Fengshui Master Pallavi Chhelvada
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pallavi Chhelavda is among the top corporate Vastu consultants and has a 100% success ratio in business services. She has worked with renowned companies like Dunk in Donate, Burger King, Roy Rogers, California Totila Marriot, Hampton inn, Holiday Inn, Econolodge, Independent Hotel, Stetson Saloon, and Medical Buildings. One of the added benefits of the methodology that is used by her is that it does not require reconstruction or renovation of the buildings and properties. Pallavi Chhelavda extends her expertise in Vastu to devise solutions based on Advanced Vastu Principles so that the clients can experience the changes within three months. Moreover, she also offers periodic energy spectrum analysis to gauge the balance and to improve the positive energy flow.
Notably, she has helped her esteemed clients across the world to gain positivity and success in life through the implementation of the principles of Vastu and Fengshui. Some of her esteemed clientele includes engineers, doctors, architects, attorneys, artists, builders, industrialists, real estate developers, and business professionals, across countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. Pallavi Chhelavda is also available for regular consults in many states of the United States of America like New Jersey, Chicago, Florida, Los Angeles, and California.
Pallavi Chhelavda is also an author, television personally, over and above being a world renowned Vastu and Fengshui consultant based out of Florida, USA. Pallavi Chhelavda has authored many books about Vastu and Fengshui, like ‘101 Golden Fortune Step’, ‘Business & Fengshui World’, ‘Vastu Vidya’, in addition to the current book that she is working on, ‘Pallavi Chhelavda: Positivity’. Her books have been translated into many languages and have helped people across the world. Over and above the books, Pallavi Chhelavda has also authored around 1050 articles about Vastu in the newspapers.
Pallavi Chhelavda is also the founder of the Vastu Fengshui Research Institute. She established the institute in Ahmedabad, and now it is successfully operational at 6735 Conroy Windermere road, Orlando, FL 32835.In addition to publishing books and founding the Vastu Fengshui Research Institute, Pallavi Chhelavda also appears on prime-time shows like ‘Vastu Living with Pallavi’, which airs on TV Asia and ‘Vastu Living’ which appears on Star Plus and Sony. In her shows, which have been airing for about 7 years now, Pallavi Chhelavda offers tips and pointers from Vastu Shastra and Fengshui to help the viewers solve their problems in life.
In addition to her immense contribution to research in the fields of Vastu and Fengshui, Pallavi Chhelavda also engages in private consultation across the world. Starting her career from Ahmedabad, Pallavi has been practicing in this field for over 27 years and has traveled to countries like Russia, Singapore, Malaysia, UK, and Canada to attend to the requirements of her clients.
Early Life & Career
Pallavi Chhelavda was born to Govind Kavi and Dhanlaxami Devi in Vrindavan in India. She attended Diwan Ballubhai school in Ahmedabad and completed her primary and secondary education. Further, she enrolled at SLU College in Ahmedabad and completed her Bachelor of Commerce. Later, she enrolled in the L A Shah College and successfully completed her Bachelor of Law. From a very early age, Pallavi Chhelavda was exposed to arts and sciences of Fengshui and Vastu Shastra. Govind Kavi, Pallavi’s father, was one of the top authorities in Vastu Shastra in Ahmedabad.
Pallavi Chhelavda, at a very young age, learned about the basics of Vastu Shastra and Fengshui from her father. The death of her father in 1988 was a life-changing event for her. It was then that she made up her mind to explore the power of Vastu Shastra and Fengshui and use it for the betterment of others. In 1989, she started with a professional career in Vastu Shastra and Fengshui to help others lead a peaceful life. So, she began conducting extensive research into the field of Vastu Shastra and Fengshui. Soon, she gained comprehensive knowledge of the workings of Vastu Shastra and Fengshui and she mastered the knowledge of the flow of the energy of the universe.
Contribution to Vastu Shastra
Through the knowledge imparted to her by her father and through her extensive research and experience in the field of Vastu Shastra, Pallavi Chhelavda is one of the top authorities on Vastu Shastra in the world currently. She utilizes her knowledge of the basic and advanced principles of Vastu Shastra to help people cure their negative blockages and energy instabilities. Her practical approach towards Vastu has helped numerous people achieve peace & harmony. She also lends her insights about Vastu Shastra to the top architects and builders to create Vastu-integrated designs for homes and offices. She has also helped people design their homes in accordance with the principles of Vastu to maintain the optimum flow of energy through their homes.
• Pallavi Chhelavda successfully completed 7 years on the show, ‘Vastu Living’, which airs on TV Asia, every Sunday at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
• Pallavi Chhelavda also features in the show, ‘Vastuliving with Pallavi Chhelavda’, which airs on Sub TV, every Sunday at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
• She also features in the show, ‘Vastuliving with Pallavi Chhelavda; which airs on Star TV, every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Contribution to Fengshui
Over and above being an authoritarian on Vastu Shastra, Pallavi Chhelavda also has a comprehensive knowledge of principles of Fengshui. Pallavi Chhelavda has helped numerous clients design their homes in accordance with the principles of Fengshui. She has even been a part of large-scale housing and building projects, wherein, she has offered guidance to the architects to design homes and offices which comply with the traditional Indian and Chinese architecture principles. In her show, ‘Vastu with Pallavi’, on TV Asia, she also shares tips and insights about Fengshui with her viewers.
