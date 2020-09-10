AEON ENERGY SOLUTIONS and STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS-Provider of advanced Cobalt free LFP Battery ( BESS ) join forces.
AEON will promote SPS Advanced Storage Power solutions (BESS Cobalt free LFP Battery) through Aeon's existing business network in North America and Europe.
CLEVELAND , Ohio, September 10, 2020 – Aeon Energy Solutions a multifaceted Sales, International Marketing and Energy Consulting firm announces a representation agreement with Storage Power Solutions Inc. (SPS) Toronto , Canada . SPS is a Provider of advanced BESS Systems the next generation of cobalt free LFP Battery . www.EnergySPS.com
AEON will offer SPS advanced storage solutions (BESS) through their existing business network throughout North America and Europe. SPS storage systems have wide application to replace or support traditional power systems including small commercial emergent standby generators to utility scale major distribution projects.
Aeon Energy Solutions is a multifaceted Sales, International Marketing and Energy Consulting firm partnered with cutting edge 'green' technology equipment manufacturers. Aeon’s main focus is on providing economic/sustainable production, storage and distribution of green renewable fuel /energy. Aeon has provided Green Energy solutions since 2008.
SPS’s battery energy systems deploy 80kWh C2C™ stackable blocks, creating a 1.60MWh outdoor cabinet, supervised by our AEGIS battery asset management and optimization software, certified to CAN/UL9540 and 9540A standards. The complete (all in) 4hr.+ battery energy storage system from medium voltage AC to cell comes with a 20-year performance guarantee at $150/kWh.
SPS and AEON will deploy BESS systems for commercial/industrial and utility customers. “We are excited about this next step in our progression in satisfying our customer’s needs to manage their utility expenses in a cost-effective and environmentally responsible way. Our collaboration with SPS enables an affordable, high quality, large scale BESS to be deployed in many environments to create great value for our customers,” said AEON’s President and CEO, Joseph Majka.
ABOUT STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS:
SPS is a Canadian turn-key BESS supplier, with 6GW, 6GWh of design, manufacturing, and installation experience from cell to electric grid. SPS supplies systems with reliable, resilient, and competitively costed power and 20-year performance guarantee to utilities, renewable energy developers and large commercial & industrial customers.
Enquiries:
Mike Oreskovic – Storage Power Solutions +1.416.409.8900 mike.oreskovic@EnergySPS.com
Gary Wilson - Aeon Energy Solutions +1.604.841.4270 garywilson@aeonnrg.com
Joe Majka – Aeon Energy Solutions +1.770.361.5630 joemajka@aeonnrg.com
