Wood Chip Heat Based Sanitation Facility Construction Commences in Maine, USA

Work commences at new Maine Heat Based Phytosanitation facility for wood fuel chips

Work to start on a 300,000MT per year Heat based Phytosanitation facility for biomass fuel Grade wood chips located 13 miles from Port of Searsport, Maine.

HUNTSVILLE , ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeon Energy Solutions, Inc., Alabama, announces today the start of work on a 300,000MT Heat based Phytosanitation facility located 13 miles from Port of Searsport, Maine. Phase I processing equipment will be provided by TDC designer and EPC Contractor of Topeka, Kansas designers of Heavy Industrial Dehydration products for over 75 years. Commissioning of the facility is presently planned for summer 2020 with first shipments to a substantial European core client commencing 2nd quarter 2020.“Everyone involved in this project is very exited to see the end results of several years of development, strategy and hard work by a group of dedicated individuals. Maine is the perfect location for this Heat Based Phytosanitation operation because of its vast wood basket and proximity to Europe. The facility carries a small Carbon Footprint as the facility is run on waste Steam & electricity provided by an existing MSW(waste) to energy power station. The biomass wood chips will be compacted mechanically to create a high density product for efficient stowage and economical shipping . There is still a quantity of sanitized wood chip product available from Phase I operations as of this date starting in 2020 “states Joseph Majka President of Aeon Energy Solutions.TDC Heat Based Phytosanitation systems offer you a completely safe alternative to the pasteurization and sanitation of Wood Chips and other biomass products. The system is USDA and APHIS compliant meeting all the specifications of heat treatment in fact this system exceeds current EU Phytosanitation standards. TDC temperatures are higher than IPPC or ISPM 15 standards! The system meets all the accredited standards set in place and adhered to by all signatory countries of the Montreal Protocol. 100% Heat based, Safe, efficient, no chemicals and no Ozone depleting substances.Aeon Energy Solutions is a multifaceted Sales, Marketing and Energy consulting firm partnered with cutting edge 'green' technology equipment manufactures involved with energy production. Aeon provides Green Energy solutions through our world class manufacturing partners and our various environmentally accountable products. Aeon possesses extensive experience in Sales, Marketing, and Design. Areas of key expertise in Energy production /distribution, Heating, Construction, Fibre and Forestry.For further information on the Project and or potential supply needs please contact Aeon Energy Solutions , Joe Majka at joemajka@aeonnrg.com



