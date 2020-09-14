Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ORPALIS Imaging Technologies Releases a New MRZ Engine for its OCR SDK

ORPALIS Imaging Technologies logo

ORPALIS Imaging Technologies releases MRZ recognition capabilities

ORPALIS is pleased to announce the release of a new MRZ engine for its OCR SDK offer included in GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware development toolkits.

MURET, FRANCE, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware are sets of SDKs for OCR, PDF, document imaging, barcoding, and formats for any software development edited by the French company ORPALIS.

MRZ

MRZ (Machine Readable Zone) is a format intended for countries to have machines able to read ID documents like passports, ID cards, or visas. These documents all use the OCR-B font and several characters and lines.
As part of the OCR SDK, the MRZ engine decodes MRZ characters on any image in less than 100ms, even if the quality is low and the image skewed.

OCR

For the last 15 years, ORPALIS focuses on innovation. Its team of researchers and engineers develops a highly sophisticated set of APIs with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, machine learning, and fuzzy logic algorithms.
Based on a continuously improved technology and experimentation on millions of documents, the ORPALIS OCR engine provides features such as text recognition on a specific area of an image and the ability to create searchable PDF/A files (PDF-OCR) from scanned documents, images, or existing PDF documents.
The engine recognizes more than 130 languages and can process more than 100 document formats.
Thanks to adaptative pre-processing and pre-segmentation phases as well as an excellent reprocessing of false-positive results during the post-processing phase, OCR accuracy and speed is outstanding, especially on complex documents.


The company will add MRZ recognition capabilities to its other software offers PassportPDF Cloud ecosystem, PaperScan Scanning Software, and ORPALIS PDF OCR before the end of the year.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals and individuals.

