Short-term Lane Restriction on State Route 1019 (Clearfield Road) in Butler County

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, PennDOT will replace a failing pipe on State Route 1019 (Clearfield Road) in Butler County.

Work will be completed in the 300 block of Clearfield Road. During this time, traffic will be directed by flaggers 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorist should expect delays or use an alternate route.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###