iMazing Update Brings Powerful iOS Device Management Features for Business
Independent developer DigiDNA announces iMazing 2.12 for macOS and Windows, an important update for their popular iOS device management app.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geneva, Switzerland - Independent developer DigiDNA is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of iMazing 2.12 for macOS and Windows. iMazing is the popular iOS device management app that allows transferring of messages, music, files, and other types of data from any iPhone, iPad or iPod touch device. Version 2.12 adds a new set of features which enable configuration of iOS devices for business use.
This new version introduces powerful yet approachable tools which help businesses make the most of Apple mobile devices. It is now easier than ever to lockdown iOS devices to the use of a single app, enforce web content filters, or restrict the use of specific features of the iOS device, including blocking the Camera app or preventing connection to unauthorized computers. In less than 10 minutes, an iPad can be configured to be used for point-of-sale purposes, locked down to only display a single app such as Square or TouchBistro.
"Thanks to a plethora of high quality business apps and services, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch routinely act as point of sales devices, digital menus, inventory management terminals, exhibition screens, flight planning assistants and more," says says DigiDNA's Gregorio Zanon. "This worldwide adoption of Apple mobile devices as utilities is made possible thanks to sophisticated supervision and configuration Apple technologies which traditionally required advanced IT skills. iMazing 2.12 makes all of the above easier."
New Features in iMazing 2.12 Include:
* Supervise iOS and iPadOS devices to enable advanced configuration features
* Easily enable and disable Single App Mode (also known as Kiosk mode)
* Use configuration profiles to enforce security policies and block specific features
* Fully compatible with devices supervised via DEP or Apple Configurator
* Integrates well in corporate device management environments
iMazing can also integrate with sophisticated device management solutions such as MDM, DEP and VPP. The new version complements remote management by enabling backup and data transfer of MDM enrolled devices, even if they are supervised via DEP or Apple Configurator. Furthermore, the Windows version of iMazing is the only solution of its kind to fully support supervised device management from a Windows PC.
For professional ITs, DigiDNA also offers iMazing Configurator Edition (macOS only). The Configurator feature set allows local supervision, configuration and provisioning of iOS devices in bulk. Advanced blueprints enable powerful automations, as well as a configuration process that is mindful of existing device data.
System Requirements:
* macOS 10.9 or higher
* Compatible with macOS Big Sur
* Windows version requires Windows 7 or higher
* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
* Supports all iOS versions
* 273.8 MB
Pricing and Availability:
iMazing 2.12 is free to download and is available worldwide through the iMazing website. Backing up and browsing data is entirely free. Premium features require the purchase of a license. A Single License (1 computer) is $44.99 USD, Universal license (2 computers) is $49.99, Family license (5 computers) is $69.99. The 2.12 update is free for all iMazing 2 license owners.
