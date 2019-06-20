iMazing’s free iPhone & iPad automatic backup solution now available on Windows

iMazing Mini is the free Windows and macOS app which backs up iPhone & iPad automatically, wirelessly, and privately.

GENEVA, CANTON OF GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigiDNA, the developer behind leading iOS device management app iMazing, recently added Windows support to their automatic backup solution iMazing Mini.iMazing Mini is a system tray app which comes bundled with iMazing. It is automatically launched once backups have been configured, and performs scheduled wireless backups of iOS devices to the computer or external drive chosen by the user. In addition, iMazing Mini features a battery health diagnostics tool , low battery notifications, and quick transfer of media and documents to any compatible iOS app via drag and drop. All iMazing Mini features are available for free, without ads. No license and no registration is required.According to DigiDNA CEO Gregorio Zanon “iMazing Mini offers an incredibly powerful set of tools bundled in a light system tray app. Now that it’s available for Windows PC, millions of iPhone users who don’t use a Mac will be able to backup their devices locally and securely, for free.”Key benefits of backing up with iMazing Mini:+ 100% Private: encrypted backups via your local Wi-Fi network, to your chosen location and drive.+ 100% Transparent: configure when and how frequently each of your devices is backed up.+ 100% Safe: unlike iTunes or iCloud, iMazing snapshots every backup so that you can go back in time to a specific version.+ 100% Free: no registration, no paid cloud storage, and no ads.More details: https://imazing.com/backup-iphone-ipad For those who want to do even more with their iOS devices and backups, iMazing Mini’s big brother iMazing is the best way to manage iPhone & iPad easily and privately. Migrate all your data to a new iPhone, recover photos, music and documents, export Messages and WhatsApp chats to PDF or Excel, access Call History, Voicemail, Safari data, Books, app files and more... the full suite of tools can be unlocked by acquiring a license at any time.System Requirements:* Windows 7 or higher, macOS 10.9 or higher* Supports iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch* Compatible with all iOS versions, including iOS 12.3 and iOS 13 beta* 128 MBPricing and Availability:iMazing is free to download and is available for macOS and PC worldwide exclusively through the iMazing website. iMazing Mini is bundled with iMazing.About DigiDNA:Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, DigiDNA is an independent software developer company incorporated in 2008 under the name of DigiDNA Sarl. In 2013 the company and its products were granted the Swiss Label. DigiDNA's software proudly carries the crossbow - symbolizing Swiss precision work and quality products. DigiDNA is committed to helping users get the most out of their Apple mobile devices by providing innovative device management solutions and efficient data transfer software both in the App Store with iMazing (formerly DiskAid) its standalone desktop application for Mac and PC. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2008-2019 DigiDNA Sarl. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.



