Mark Poerio Honored with Prestigious American College of Employee Benefits Counsel Simplification Award

Mark Poerio Honored with Prestigious ACEBC Simplification Award, bestowed on individuals who generate original ideas to simplify complex employee benefits laws
Throughout his career, Mark has distinguished himself as an outstanding attorney in our field. We are honored to call him a colleague, and we wish him tremendous congratulations.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is honored to share that Senior Counsel, Mark Poerio, has been selected to receive the American College of Employee Benefits Simplification Award. This prestigious award is bestowed annually on individuals who generate original ideas designed to simplify the complex employee benefits laws. Mr. Poerio is receiving this award for his proposal (reproduced here) to enable 401(k) plan and IRA participants to purchase annuities in a cost-effective manner, without burden to employers. “Throughout his career, Mark has distinguished himself as an outstanding attorney in our field. We are honored to call him a colleague, and we wish him tremendous congratulations,” says Marcia Wagner, the firm’s founder and Managing Partner.
Mr. Poerio has arranged to use his award proceeds to provide seed funding for separate annual Social Justice Awards that bar associations in Washington (DC), Annapolis (MD), and Charleston (SC) will launch in 2021. Public support for these awards will be critical. Those wishing to receive further information may contact Mr. Poerio at mpoerio@wagnerlawgroup.com.
For 30 years, Mr. Poerio has been in private practice with a focus on executive compensation, employee benefits (especially ESOPs), and retirement plan fiduciary matters, not only from a tax and labor perspective, but also from a business, governance, securities, and litigation perspective. He has been a Fellow in the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel (ACEBC) since 2010 and was its President, served on its board for many years, and remains active on its education and long-range planning committees. Mr. Poerio is Chambers-rated, and works regularly with the American Benefits Council (where he was an executive board member for many years).
The ACEBC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to elevating the standards and advancing the public’s understanding of the practice of employee benefits law. Charter Fellows are selected, by invitation only, from among hundreds of nominees nationwide, based on stringent criteria. Each Charter Fellow is required to have demonstrated a commitment to the development and pursuit of public awareness and understanding of employee benefits law and is also required to have provided exceptionally high-quality professional services to clients, the bar and the public.
