VSP Royalton/ Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202927

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski                              

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2020 at 7:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Joshua P. Boynton                                             

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/09/2020 at 7:00 PM Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon further investigation, Boynton was found to have assaulted a household member, causing bodily injury. Boynton was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on conditions and issues a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on September 10th, 2020 at 12:30PM to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2020 at 12:30PM           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

