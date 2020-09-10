VSP Royalton/ Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202927
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2020 at 7:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua P. Boynton
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/09/2020 at 7:00 PM Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon further investigation, Boynton was found to have assaulted a household member, causing bodily injury. Boynton was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on conditions and issues a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on September 10th, 2020 at 12:30PM to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/10/2020 at 12:30PM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.