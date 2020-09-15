Cicayda Launches Fermata Legal Hold as SaaS with Cost-Efficient Subscription Options for Law Firms and Corporations

Cicayda Logo Fermata Legal Hold Homescreen Fermata Legal Hold Logo

The new Fermata Legal Hold provides increased automation while lowering operational costs for legal teams

As we anticipate a resurgence in legal hold software and continue in these unprecedented times, we are excited to launch a new version of Fermata Legal Hold as a Software as a Service” — Aaron Vick

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cicayda , a leading legal technology company that combines powerful software with legal expertise, today announces its Fermata Legal Hold platform is now available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) with cost-efficient subscription options for legal firms and corporations.As more businesses and teams work from home and consequently approach new challenges, they must rise to the circumstances with new solutions in order to succeed. Now, Fermata Legal Hold offers users enhanced communication tools to manage multiple holds and questionnaires within your organization more efficiently. Fermata’s flexible and cost-efficient subscriptions are designed to best fit different firms’ individual needs during these unprecedented times, while providing legal and corporate teams with a robust automated legal hold system to maximize productivity.With Fermata Legal Hold’s new SaaS model, firms can remotely run legal hold processes with ease:*Issue Litigation Holds and automate communication◦Track responses, completed questionnaires and updates in real-time◦View and export defensible data in real-time with timestamps◦Easily reach 100% confirmation rate with automatic reminders*Manage organizations◦View which custodians are on-hold or released-from-hold with our automated tracking◦Customizable dashboard allows you to instantly view the status of all holds◦Create customized questionnaires for separate departments*Easily upload or import custodian information◦Use a .CSV or Excel file to import names, emails and department information within minutes“As we anticipate a resurgence in legal hold software and continue in these unprecedented times, we are excited to launch a new version of Fermata Legal Hold as a Software as a Service with cost-efficient subscription options for legal firms and corporations that have been forced to pivot their businesses due to the coronavirus,” said Aaron Vick , CEO of Cicayda. “We continually have an ear to the ground in the market and listen to customer feedback in order to proactively create advanced software to help legal and corporate firms do their job faster and better than ever before.”At an almost 80 percent price reduction, Fermata Legal Hold ranges from $99 to $499 per month, and includes automated reporting, customizable questionnaires, test emails and updated communication and tracking features all integrated seamlessly as a DIY platform with secure cloud storage.Fermata offers the protection and defensibility required at the onset of litigation, and provides an affordable solution many firms need as they combat the challenges of working from home.The new Fermata Legal Hold pricing and features are Cicayda’s way of continually honoring its mission to elevate its clients, while evolving as a company.For more information about Fermata Legal Hold, please visit us at https://cicayda.com/ About CicaydaNashville-based Cicayda was founded in 2012 by a team of legal experts to provide leading-edge Cloud-based eDiscovery and legal hold technology solutions to serve the global needs of law firms and corporations. Using a SaaS-based subscription model, the company couples its powerful legal software with legal experts to provide 24/7 service, strategy, analytics and support. It helps clients save time and money with fast, accurate and highly scalable solutions. For more information visit, www.cicayda.com or call 855-448-0708.

