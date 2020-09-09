Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. District Court holds naturalization ceremonies

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announced that three ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens were held in Fargo on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The ceremonies took place at the Sanctuary Events Center, to afford the groups the ability to follow social distancing guidelines. U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson, Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shon Hastings and U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal presided over the ceremonies where 120 new citizens took the oath of allegiance.

The new citizens originated from 37 different countries: Afghanistan, Bahamas, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Canada, China, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Gambia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jamaica, Kenya, Liberia, Mexico, Moldova, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Sweden, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Uganda, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

