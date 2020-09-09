Joint Law Enforcement Operation Makes Numerous Arrests During “Operation Home Alone 2” in Pinal County

Multiple arrests made between August 26, 2020 and September 3, 2020 are the culmination of a months-long proactive operation to combat child sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking in Pinal County.

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives led the joint effort comprised of local, state and federal agencies in Operation Home Alone 2, which targeted sexual predators who attempted to lure underage children with the intent of engaging in sexual activity.

Detectives developed probable cause to charge five suspects during the multi-day operation. Four suspects were booked into the Pinal County Jail, and one suspect was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

On August 26, 2020, detectives arrested 40-year-old Daniel May, of Maricopa, for luring a minor for sexual exploitation. On the same day, detectives arrested 38-year-old Matthew Salley, of Maricopa, for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

On August 27, 2020, detectives arrested 26-year-old Jordan Holloway, of Maricopa, for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

On September 2, 2020, detectives arrested 44-year-old Christopher Butts, of Phoenix, for aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor. Butts, a former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detective, was out on bond for his arrest in February 2020 for the same charges.

On September 3, 2020, detectives arrested 36-year-old Ryan Kellerman, of Maricopa, on charges of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor. Kellerman is also a suspect in a child pornography case with the Maricopa Police Department.

Operation Home Alone 2 is a joint operation involving:

- Arizona Department of Public Safety Pinal Criminal Targeting Unit, Pima General Investigations Unit and Southern Tactical Intel

- Casa Grande Police Department, Criminal Investigations

- Homeland Security Investigations, Casa Grande

- Maricopa Police Department, Criminal Investigations

- Pinal County Attorney’s Office

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending.