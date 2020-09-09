ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant recipients announced

Emerging Digital Academy software development training, $100,000

North Dakota State College of Science – TrainND CDL training, $30,000

NESET Consulting Services Tioga Wind Turbine Technician Training, $48,265

Sanford Health nursing assistant training, $100,000

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant award recipients today. “We are happy to support these training providers as they create opportunities to help North Dakotans develop the skills they need in order to get back to work,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said. “Expediting workers’ return to employment is a top priority identified by the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and this grant will help North Dakota achieve that goal.” Commerce was approved $1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to administer the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training Grant, which is designed to support accelerated skills-based and hands-on workforce training programs that prepare displaced workers for full-time employment in North Dakota. Grant recipients in the first round of funding:Funding is still available and a second application window is open now through Sept. 23, 2020. New programs and existing programs that began after March 1, 2020, may qualify for this grant to support operating expenses and scholarships for participants.

