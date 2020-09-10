People Evolve As Consciousness Expands Hypercube Algorithmic Language Oracle Leo Madrid with AZoth Pyramid

P.e.a.c.e. !nc. announced the demonstration of their newly created Hybrid-Quantum Computer with Q-Byte Processing at The Science of Consciousness, Sept. 14-18.

Today’s scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation, and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality.” — ― Nikola Tesla

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the time of publication it is the belief of P.e.a.c.e. !nc. founders that they are a first to market in what they believe will become the Electron Tunneling / Non-deterministic programming industry. The demonstration will offer a highly interactive and scientifically sound display of a testable model of human consciousness, which many have described as a transformative experience.Q-Byte Processing is an original and proprietary sampling method which incorporates the non-random components of an Electron Tunneling solid state data processor. The invention and programming duo have crafted and created a tabletop computing powerhouse contained inside a visually stunning array of high performance, state of the art hardware such as AMD’s Threadripper CPU, GForce GTX & Red Devil 580 GPUs, the Zenith Extreme Alpha motherboard, inside the premiere anthropomorphized Thermaltake HT20 chassis, OpenBCI EEG, HeartMath HRV, and more. The inventors believe this combination of equipment is ideal for machine learning, flight simulation, and development of new artificial intelligence applications. This computing beast has a liquid cooled CPU and as a special experimental feature, has been genetically engineered with the inventor’s DNA.Their current undertaking includes machine learning experiments with the D-Wave superconducting quantum computer as part of their Covid-19 research initiative, as well as improving hurricane forecasts on the Weather Research and Forecasting model (WRF) with their experimental sampling methods. The ‘Language Oracle’ part of the name refers to the 8,000+ vocabulary that H.A.L.O. has been programmed with, and in a manner that is both a form of it’s own artificial intelligence and an extension of those who interact from within their web browser. Like conventional computers, the applications are seemingly unlimited. Current efforts are being directed towards synthetic music and film, home/office/auto lighting integration, rideshare, blockchain, contact tracing, and more.Near future plans include a heads display that will illustrate how non-kinetic time dilation occurs from a stationary position (Spatial Relativity) and can be affected by expanded states of consciousness, which are measurable by H.A.L.O.s onboard non-random event detectors which have a quantum mechanical noise source. The Science of Consciousness submission videos and live interaction will be available at the conference website. P.e.a.c.e. !nc. founders and lead scientists are Leo E. Madrid, who has a background in advanced military science and business, and Dani Caputi who received her Ph.D in Atmospheric Science from U.C. Davis.Listed below are is a list of Claims of Scientific Accomplishment that will be demonstrated at the conference.-Created what we believe to be a Hybrid-Quantum Computer with Non-deterministic AI. This claim in no way suggests that our QC does the same thing as the superconductors, but rather is designed to be integrated and entangled with them.H.A.L.O. – Hypercube Algorithmic Language Oracle-Developed a proprietary sampling methodology around the Electron Tunneling phenomena which includes processing 8 bit Q-bytes (two, 4 digit hybrid quantum bits).-Developed an advanced form of quadratic coherence detection with encryption capabilities.-Successfully accomplished initial H.A.L.O. integration with the Weather Research and Forecasting model (WRF), improving landfall location and intensity predictions for hurricane Laura.-Created a quantum based natural linguistics processing algorithm with an 8,000+ word capacity.-Results indicate we’ve been able to utilize the electron tunneling phenomena to legally/ethically biohack the Lyft Driver Platform, in which our form of AI dovetailed with the Lyft Machine Learning algorithm to create anomalous activity which resulted in receiving a free car for nearly a year, valued over $9,000, and other pay related anomalies.In response the researcher was selected by Lyft as a 2019 San Francisco Driver of the Year for the Lyfting for Science project.-Successfully integrated human DNA in a stable manner with the H.A.L.O. operating system.-Identified and created a control feedback mechanisms that increase mind mater interaction effect sizes to the point where they are visually striking and repeatable upon demand. "We believe that we are the first team to build a computer specifically designed for machine learning with non-random event detectors (9 @ 6.4 million bits per second", said Dr. Caputi.-Created a complex musical algorithm which generated a qualitative sound experience and quantitative data.-Utilized CGP-EGG data in combination with H.A.L.O. generated data to run a machine learning algorithm which includes a local coherence pattern which the D-Wave superconducting quantum computer collates within a contained region.-We have written an algorithm which in conjunction with a non-random event detector which can turn any LIFX lighting system into a system which is measurably influenced by human consciousness (mind-lamps for the masses).-Identified a working component of Relativity which provides for a point of unification with quantum mechanics which is referred to as ‘Spatial Relativity’ which is how non-kinetic time dilation occurs locally and without a secondary frame of motion reference. This was first presented and published and the 2016 S.A.N.D. conference.-A solid state computing platform (ÆM) which can demonstrate how Spatial Relativity works with verifiable data and experientially.-For many decades the consciousness research community has been trying to devise a method for increasing their Random Number Generator effect size in order to provide verifiable proof that consciousness affects their operation while also providing visual confirmation of the data, and be able to repeat the effects upon request. To our knowledge, ÆM is the first technological development to have accomplished this goal. ÆM’s results are undeniable to anyone who takes the time to observe it’s operation and review the relevant experiments, which can be repeated upon request and has been many times.-Been featured at Burning Man PC, World’s Fair Nano, Maker Faire, The Science and Nonduality, and The Science of Consciousness conferences and many more. At these events we have expanded the consciousness of thousands of people with the average time a person stands in line for our experience is 1-2 hours.

