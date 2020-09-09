Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work on PA 54

​County: Schuylkill Municipality: Mahanoy City Road name: PA 54 Between: South Main Street and North Main Street Type of work: Other Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for roofing work C & G Contracting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/10/20 Est completion date: 9/10/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: