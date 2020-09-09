Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work on PA 54

​County:  Schuylkill Municipality:  Mahanoy City Road name:  PA 54 Between:  South Main Street and North Main Street Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  Local Permittee Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for roofing work C & G Contracting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  9/10/20 Est completion date:  9/10/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:

