Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work on PA 54

County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Mahanoy City
Road name: PA 54
Between: South Main Street and North Main Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: Local Permittee
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for roofing work C & G Contracting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 9/10/20
Est completion date: 9/10/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
