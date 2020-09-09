I-75/US-23 ramp closure in Mackinaw City next week for repairs

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Emmet

HIGHWAY: US-23

CLOSEST CITY : Mackinaw City

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be making repairs to the southbound I-75 exit ramp to southbound US-23 (Exit 338) in Mackinaw City.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Drivers on southbound I-75 should seek an alternative route to US-23 during construction. Signs about the closure will be posted north of Exit 339.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will involve sealing expansion joints on the ramp bridge deck until it can be replaced during a project currently scheduled for 2022.