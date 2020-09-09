UPDATE: Westminster Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE - Missing Person

CASE#: 20B104216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Gauthier

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, VT

NAME: Joyce Caron

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sacramento, California / Vernon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Joyce Caron has been located and is safe. The Vermont State Police thanks the public, media and law enforcement agencies assisting with the effort to locate Joyce.

***Initial news release, 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020***

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Joyce Caron, 79, a resident of Sacramento, California, who has been staying with family on Broad Brook Road in Vernon, Vermont, was reported missing by relatives at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Joyce is unfamiliar with the area and experiences dementia, and there are concerns for her welfare. She was reported to have left the home at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer with California handicap license plate 1265WDP. She left in an unknown direction of travel or destination. She may have recently been in the area of Keene, New Hampshire.

Joyce is white, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 190 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. Police in Brattleboro and Keene, New Hampshire, have been assisting the Vermont State Police with this investigation. Anyone with information about Joyce’s whereabouts or who may have seen her or her vehicle is asked to call their local police department or the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

- 30 -