SCAM ALERT: AG Pax­ton Warns Tex­ans About Text Mes­sage Scam

Attorney General Ken Paxton today warned Texans about scammers sending text messages that include a false package delivery notice and a fraudulent link. The text messages in question usually claim that a package is pending delivery and requests the recipient to “claim ownership” by providing their credit card and personal information.

Any Texan who receives a suspicious text message should take the following steps:

  • Do not click on any links.
  • Do not respond to the message, share the message, or give out any personal, financial or identifying information.
  • Delete the message and block the number that sent the message.
  • Report the phone number and message contents to the Office of the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission.

Shipping companies such as DHL, UPS, FedEx and Amazon will not contact consumers about issues with a package via text message. Unsolicited text messages, particularly those containing unfamiliar links or purporting to come from a company you have not contacted first, should always be treated with caution.

Report suspected fraud to the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.

