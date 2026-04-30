Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) to nearly 30 North Texas businesses as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud and abuse of the H-1B visa program.

Attorney General Paxton announced that additional entities under investigation include Tekpro IT LLC, Fame PBX LLC, 1st Ranking Technologies LLC, Qubitz Tech Systems LLC, Blooming Clouds LLC, Virat Solutions, Inc., Oak Technologies Inc, Techpath Inc, and Techquency LLC. These companies are suspected of engaging in fraudulent practices designed to exploit the H-1B visa program. Reports indicate that several of these entities have operated so-called “ghost offices” as a scheme in which businesses falsely represent active operations in order to sponsor foreign workers.

“I will not allow the H-1B program to be abused by bad actors seeking to use it as a loophole for allowing foreign nationals to invade Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will continue working to uncover and put an end to fraud within the H-1B program.”

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has demanded documents identifying all employees working for these companies, records detailing the specific products or services provided, financial statements, and communications related to company operations for the businesses.

This announcement is a continuation of Attorney General Paxton’s sweeping investigation into H-1B abuse, which has previously included multiple other Texas companies. The Office of the Attorney General is actively investigating participants in the program to ensure compliance with the law and that the H-1B program puts the interests of Americans first.